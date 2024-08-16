A convicted murderer, who goes by the nickname the "Christmas Day Killer," was found days after escaping police custody.

The killer, Ramone Jamarr Alston, ran off into the woods while being transported to a medical appointment at the UNC Hillsborough Hospital Tuesday morning. Per 'Fox News,' he was recaptured in Kannapolis, North Carolina, according to authorities.

Tactical officers apprehended the murderer at a hotel on Cloverleaf Parkway Friday, at around 2 a.m., per investigators. The area he was found in was over 100 miles west of his original escape location.

A spokesperson for the State's Department of Adult Correction announced the felon's charges, stating: "Alston will be charged with felony escape from prison, and is being taken to a high security unit in the state prison system."

"There he will resume serving his life sentence for first degree murder and await court appearances for his escape charges," the spokesperson continued. In addition to his sentencing, law enforcement officials also apprehended a female acquaintance.

Jacobia Crisp in Alamance County was arrested for aiding and abetting a fugitive. More charges could be pending in the event that investigators find anyone else that may have helped Alston carry out the crime.

Alston, 30, was behind the wheel of a drive-by shooting in Chapel Hill back in 2015, as he was one of two gunmen. Per the media outlet, 1-year-old Maleah Williams was struck in the back of her head despite being held in her mother's arms. The infant died following the gunshot wound to the head.

The County Sheriff's office was offering $35,000 for information leading to the capture of the felon. Authorities later raised that amount to a whopping $50,000 before the tactical team was successful in his capture at Kannapolis hotel Friday morning.

"He was a troubled child, and he's been involved in criminal activity since he was a juvenile," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said, who went to high school with Alston's father, earlier this week during a press briefing.

"He's extremely cagey," he said of Alston. "He's extremely dangerous. And he has nothing to lose."