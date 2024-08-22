It's not everyday one sees someone transition from track star to neighborhood terror.

Kim Ann Andrews was once a successful runner in college, whose talent attracted the attention of many. Today, however, Andrews is now a local terrorist who specifically targets children.

According to the 'New York Post,' Andrews wanders the streets of San Francisco, threatening to abduct children and cut their throats. The language she flings at families and the threats she points at people have had the homeless woman arrested six times. However, every time she is released, she returns to her usual behavior.

In her time terrorizing the communities, there have been a minimum of forty different police reports filed against Andrews. Some of the offenses she has committed include attacking officers, robbery, shoplifting, and battery.

Parents are deeply concerned with the consistent return of the former athlete to their neighborhoods. The safety of their children comes to mind when encountering Andrews. Jenna Palefsky, a local mother, shared with the 'San Francisco Chronicle' that these abuses have been going on for far too long.

She lamented, "It's been four to five years and nothing has happened. She has been given unlimited second chances. Despite her being in and out of the system, they continue to release her back to the streets."

David Burke, the San Francisco Police Department liaison shared that, "There have been multiple attempts to get her into housing or get her a mental health assessment – she doesn't want that and we can't make her."

A warrant for Kim Ann Andrews' arrest was issued on Tuesday. This warrant is in regards to her yelling, "I'm going to kill you!" to a mother and daughter in Golden Gate Park. As she yelled, she reportedly held a lighter next to a can of Lysol.

Locals have begun to put up street signs, warning families to be wary of Andrews.

According to the 'Post,' the woman was a promising track star at the University of California at San Diego for two years.