The son of Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is going viral for his touching reaction to his dad's nomination speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Wednesday night.

As Walz gave his acceptance speech, the camera panned to his children, who were both visibly emotional. The camera then zoomed in on Walz's son, Gus Walz, who stood from his seat with tears in his eyes, clapping and proudly declaring, "That's my dad!" while pointing to the stage.

Tim Walz's kids tear up: "That's my dad!" pic.twitter.com/xfw3C2aI9N — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) August 22, 2024

The 17-year-old's proud moment supporting his father quickly took the Internet by storm. One user on X said "wow this is beautiful. He has so much pride in his dad. You just know Tim is a very loving father."

Wow this is beautiful 🥹😭❤️ He has so much pride in his dad. You just know Tim is a very loving father — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) August 22, 2024

Another X user said "It was a really great moment watching that proud young man."

It was a really great moment watching that proud young man🥰 — jfyfe (@jfyfe) August 22, 2024

Tim Walz and his wife Gwen recently spoke to People magazine about their son Gus, who has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder. In that interview, they called it "his secret power" and said he was "brilliant" and poised for success. He even got his driver's license last fall.