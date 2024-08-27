An Arkansas daycare owner is facing serious charges after two children reportedly ingested marijuana at her in-home facility.

Tamantha McPherson has been identified as the owner responsible for the alleged incident, according to 'KYTV.'

The 58-year-old is charged with four counts; two for introducing a controlled substance into the body of another and two for endangering the welfare of a minor.

The case emerged when the parents of a two-year-old girl noticed her unusual behavior on April 3, 2024. They took her to the hospital, where tests revealed marijuana in her system.

During police questioning, the girl's parents denied having any marijuana at home and stated that the daycare owner was not authorized to give their child any medication.

Two days later, a similar incident occurred at McPherson's daycare. The parents of a 15-month-old boy reported that he was acting strangely. Tests at the pediatrician's office confirmed marijuana in his system, and further investigation showed he could not have accessed the drug at home.

Police traced the source of the marijuana to McPherson's daycare after identifying a pattern in the cases. McPherson admitted to storing THC gummies in her kitchen, an area accessible to the children. According to authorities, the kitchen is the same area where the daycare kids eat and play.

She reportedly bought the gummies in Missouri and brought them back to Arkansas for personal use.

Local reports have not clarified how the children accessed the gummies or if McPherson knew about the incidents before the parents reported them.

McPherson also revealed that she was caring for eight children in her home daycare. It is currently unknown if she is in custody or when her next court date is scheduled.