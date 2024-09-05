Clad in denim and stylish red boots, Taylor Swift is making waves at the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 34-year-old pop sensation was spotted arriving at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday to cheer on her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Sporting over-the-knee red leather boots, a denim corset, and matching shorts, Swift was the epitome of game-day glam, finishing her look with loose waves and her signature bold red lip.

Her appearance at the game wasn't a surprise, as the New York Times confirmed earlier that she would be in attendance. Reports suggest that special security arrangements were made for the 14-time Grammy winner, with anonymous stadium personnel ensuring a smooth visit for the megastar.

Last season, she attended 13 of Kelce's games, and in 2023, her Eras Tour sold out multiple shows at the same stadium. As a special tribute to Swift, Kelce reportedly hung a photo of her performing in Kansas City inside his suite, where she watches his games. The snap now sits alongside a poster of Kelce in his NFL uniform, a thoughtful gesture that Swift will likely see for the first time this season.

While Swift's presence at NFL games has garnered mixed reactions from fans expressing discontent over her frequent screen time- Chiefs president Mark Donovan assured the public that the organization is not seeking to exploit the couple's relationship.

Originally published in Sports World News.