Chad McQueen, the actor and son of legendary actor Steve McQueen, has passed away at the age of 63. According to reports, McQueen died on Wednesday, which was announced by his children on Steve's Instagram. He was known for his role as Dutch in the first two Karate Kid films.

McQueen suffered an injury a few years ago, leading to progressive organ failure and deterioration of his health. Arthur Barens, the interpreter's lawyer, said his client died as a result of organ failure at his ranch in Palm Desert, California, Marca reports.

McQueen's family announced his passing on Instagram, saying: "His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him."

Chad McQueen's Career

McQueen was born on December 28, 1960, in Los Angeles, California. His mother was Filipino-born actress Neile Adams. He began his acting career in the late 1970s and appeared in over a dozen films, including Skateboard (1978), Martial Law (1991), New York Cop (1993), Death Ring (1992), and Red Line (1995).

In addition to his acting career, McQueen was also passionate about auto racing, just like his father. He founded McQueen Racing in 2010, which develops high-performance cars and motorcycles.

The news of McQueen's death has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and fellow actors. He is survived by his mother, second wife Jeanie, and children Chase, Madison, and Steven.