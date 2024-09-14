Jennifer Lopez is making moves on a new chapter in her life, and part of that includes locking down a famous piece of Los Angeles real estate. After her recent split from Ben Affleck, J Lo has set her sights on the Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, a luxurious 30,000-square-foot mansion.

According to sources close to the deal, Lopez is in active negotiations to buy the estate, which is currently listed for $55 million. However, she's hoping to bring the price down to somewhere between $30 million and $39 million.

The sprawling estate, once owned by late BCBG founder Max Azria, boasts 14 bedrooms, lush gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house, an infinity pool with a sauna, as well as an in-home theater and game room. It sits on three acres of prime real estate, making it a hot commodity even among L.A.'s elite.

But the purchase may not be a smooth one. The Azria Estate was auctioned earlier this year, with billionaire investor Ron Burkle placing a winning bid of $30 million. Since then, Burkle has been entangled in a lawsuit with Max Azria's widow, Lubov Azria, over an alleged breach of contract.

The legal battle has been ongoing since May, and now J Lo has entered the mix, reportedly showing renewed interest in the property in August and taking multiple tours of the home in recent weeks.

Lopez has connections to the Azria Estate beyond just its stunning amenities. The mansion was used as a filming location for her upcoming movie "Atlas", and she and Affleck previously toured the property in March 2023 during their house-hunting phase. Adding to the estate's appeal, its famous neighbors include Tom Ford, Sean Parker, and Jimmy Iovine. It also shares a property line with Diddy's home, which recently hit the market for $61 million.

As negotiations continue, J Lo is reportedly working with both Burkle and Lubov Azria to potentially close the deal. Whether Lopez successfully adds this Holmby Hills gem to her portfolio remains to be seen, but one thing is certain-she's ready to start fresh in style.

