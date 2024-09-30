Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose has died, TMZ reports. He was 83 years old.

Rose's agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, confirmed the news to the outlet on Sept. 30, stating that "the family is asking for privacy at this time." Rose died on the morning of Sept. 30 at his home in Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

The cause of death has not been reported at this time.

Rose holds MLB's all-time record for most hits, 4,256, and games played at 3,562. He retired in 1986. Most of his career was played with the Cincinnati Reds but he also played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos.

Of course, his career was not without controversy. Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 for betting on games as a manager for the Cincinnati Reds. Although he won three World Series and the 1973 N.L. MVP, he is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame for this reason.