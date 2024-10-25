Lil Durk was arrested and charged with murder-for-hire plot involving Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab, whose real name is Saviay'a Robinson.

US Marshals apprehended the rapper on October 24 and is currently detained at the Broward County Correctional Facility in Florida where he is awaiting extradition to California to face his federal charge.

Due to the severity of the charges, the 32-year-old rapper is currently being detained without possibly posting bail.

🚨 BREAKING : Lil Durk has been arrested for involvement on the attempted m*rder of Quando Rondo that resulted in the death of Quando's friend Lul Pab.



On Friday (Aug. 19), Pab was sh*t after pumping gas at a gas station near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.



Suspects fled in… pic.twitter.com/lwEmfvU3l4 — Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) October 25, 2024

News of the rapper's arrest comes amid federal charges that have been brought against five of his Only the Family (OTF) crew members of carrying out an assassination plot targeting Rando in 2022.

The motive behind the alleged murder-for-hire is believed to be linked to Rando's suspected role in the 2020 murder of rival artist King Von.

Among the allegations include participation in a murder-for-hire that led to a death and the use of a machine gun during a violent incident that resulted in death. If found guilty, the most severe accusation could potentially lead to the imposition of the death penalty.

In a recent court filing at the US District Court, these five members include Kavon London Grant, known as "Vonnie," Deandre Dontrell Wilson, known as "DeDe," Keith Jones, known as "Flacka," David Brian Lindsey, known as "Browneyez," and Asa Houston, known as "Boogie."

According to the indictment, following King Von's murder, a member of OTF, whose identity remains undisclosed, allegedly provided incentives such as financial rewards and promising music prospects to individuals willing to kill Rondo.

During a drive near a gas station in West Hollywood in August 2022, Rondo was accompanied by his sister and cousin Lul Pab, where they faced a tragic incident as gunmen suddenly opened fire on their black Cadillac Escalade.

Rondo and his sister remained unharmed while Lul Pab succumbed to multiple shots, resulting in her death.

Article originally published on Music Times