Rapper Lil Durk and his girlfriend were "shot at" in his home by an unidentified group of people.

According to TMZ, the rapper and his partner, India Cox, stayed at home at around 5 AM when the suspects broke into his house and exchanged gunfire.

Per Georgia Bureau of Investigation, last Sunday, the unknown suspects went to Lil Durk's home in Chateau Elan in Braselton, a neighborhood outside Atlanta, Georgia.

Authorities added that the couple discharged their firearms, but they're fortunately uninjured.

Lil Durk and Cox are uncertain about how many people barged into their home. Still, police officials ask the public if they have knowledge surrounding the incident that could help them with the investigation.

The rapper's legal counsel, attorney Nicole Moorman, declined the outlet's request for comment.

'Mad Cops' The Main Culprit?

Following the shoot-out, DJ Akademiks revealed that a "heavy police presence" within their neighborhood.

According to Mirror UK, the DJ alleged that the rapper was "possibly raided" in connection to an ongoing investigation because shooting and other crimes had already happened in the area before the incident.

"His neighbors and people that lived in that community have reported it to me that like, 'Yo, Durk live down there and there are mad cops. FBI is trying to execute a search warrant.'" Akademiks stated.

The couple shares a 3-year-old daughter named Willow Banks; it was not mentioned whether the kid was present when the shooting incident occurred.

At the time of this writing, Lil Durk and India Cox have not publicly addressed the issue on their social media accounts.

Who Is Lil Durk?

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derek Banks, is a Chicago-raised rapper, singer, and songwriter.

He founded the record label "Only the Family." His hip hop career skyrocketed in the early 2010s when he released his mixtape series titled "Signed to the Streets."

The rapper caught "Def Jam Recordings'" attention which signed him as a recording artist immediately.

He released numerous albums like "Remember My Name" in 2015 and "Lil Durk 2X" the following year.

Lil Durk also dominated the charts with his song "Viral Moment" from the album "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2."

Today, the rapper is currently preparing to go on a nationwide tour with Lil Baby, which will begin in September.

Fans could also expect Lil Durk at "Cleveland's Summer Jam" this august.

