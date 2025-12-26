Nicole Kidman spent this Christmas far from Hollywood and close to her roots, marking her first holiday season since separating from Keith Urban by returning home to Australia with their daughters.

According to a source, the Oscar-winning actress traveled Down Under to celebrate the holidays with Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, after what has been described as a difficult few months.

"Nicole and the girls are in Australia for Christmas," the insider shared, adding that the trip meant a great deal to the actress, PageSix reported.

"This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall. She just wanted to celebrate Christmas at home."

The source said Kidman was "very excited" to be back, focusing on family and familiar surroundings during the festive season.

The holiday visit comes just months after Kidman, 58, and Urban, also 58, ended their nearly 20-year marriage.

The pair separated in September, with Kidman filing for divorce and citing "irreconcilable differences."

While the split was not something she initially wanted, sources previously said she tried to save the relationship before accepting that it had run its course.

Since arriving in Australia, Kidman has been seen embracing a relaxed and happy mood. Earlier this week, she attended a holiday gathering with her daughters, wearing her naturally curly hair and smiling as she enjoyed the moment.

For those close to her, the trip back home reflects a desire for comfort, calm, and connection during a major life change.

What Nicole Kidman is up to for first Christmas since Keith Urban split https://t.co/XxBACMEkKv pic.twitter.com/yA3Zqi6dr5 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 25, 2025

Nicole Kidman Embraces Positive Outlook

Despite the breakup, both Kidman and Urban are committed to co-parenting their children. Court documents obtained by People reveal that the former couple agreed to a parenting plan centered on respect and stability.

The plan includes refraining from speaking negatively about each other or their families and encouraging their daughters to feel loved and supported by both parents.

Under the agreement, Kidman has been designated the primary residential parent, spending 306 days a year with Sunday and Faith, while Urban will spend 59 days annually with them.

Sources close to the family have emphasized that there is "no drama," and that the focus remains on creating a healthy environment for the girls.

Friends say Kidman is handling the transition with grace. One insider noted that she has been "super positive and focused on things that she's grateful for," adding that she feels "very blessed."

In addition to Sunday and Faith, Kidman is also a mother to Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.