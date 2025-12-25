In Hollywood and other places, people can become famous because of their talent, luck, or even a scandal that happens at the right time. Controversies can hurt people's careers, but for some, they are the start of their rise to fame. These people took their embarrassing moments and turned them into opportunities.

Here's a look at 10 such celebrities whose scandals didn't just make headlines—they made them stars.

1. Kim Kardashian

Before Kim Kardashian became a billionaire businesswoman and reality TV star, she was mostly known as Paris Hilton's friend and stylist. In 2007, Vivid Entertainment leaked and distributed a private sex tape of her and her then-boyfriend Ray J as Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

Even though she denied it at first and filed a lawsuit, the scandal made her famous and led to the first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! The show became a cultural phenomenon, spawning spin-offs, beauty products, and a family empire worth billions.

2. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was already a socialite because she was the heir to the Hilton hotel fortune. But her 2003 sex tape 1 Night in Paris, which she made with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon, made her a worldwide star.

The night-vision video came out for sale just before her reality show The Simple Life started, which got a lot of attention and made her "that's hot" persona a brand. She took advantage of the buzz by releasing music albums, perfumes, and DJ gigs, showing that scandal can be turned into gold.

3. Monica Lewinsky

Monica Lewinsky worked as an intern at the White House. Linda Tripp's recordings and the Starr Report made her affair with President Bill Clinton public in 1998. The scandal led to Clinton's impeachment trial and made Lewinsky a symbol of public shame.

But she changed her life and became an anti-bullying activist, a TED speaker, and a producer on projects like Impeachment: American Crime Story. Her story went from being gossip to being an empowering story.

4. Heidi Fleiss

Heidi Fleiss, known as the "Hollywood Madam," ran a high-end prostitution ring for celebrities in the early 1990s. Her arrest in 1993 and the release of her "black book" full of A-list names made headlines around the world.

After she got out of prison, she used her fame to get on reality TV shows like Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Big Brother. She also wrote books and worked in the media, making herself a pop culture icon.

5. Amy Fisher

In 1992, 17-year-old Amy Fisher shot her lover Joey Buttafuoco's wife, Mary Jo, after they had a sexual relationship that was against the law. The sensational case made headlines in tabloids, led to three TV movies, and Fisher was sentenced to seven years in prison.

After being released, she worked as a journalist, wrote a book, and got into the adult entertainment business, using her notoriety to keep people interested in her and her career in media.

6. Lorena Bobbitt

Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband John's penis in 1993 after years of alleged abuse and threw it out of a car window. The trial, where she was found not guilty because she was insane, became a media circus and a cultural reference point (even in Fight Club).

Later, she became an advocate for survivors of domestic violence. She started the Lorena's Red Wagon organization and appeared in documentaries like Amazon's Lorena.

7. Rachel Dolezal

Rachel Dolezal, a white woman, pretended to be Black for years and became the president of the Spokane NAACP chapter. Her parents found out about the scandal in 2015, which led to discussions about race and identity.

She used the controversy to start a conversation by writing a memoir called In Full Color, making a Netflix documentary called The Rachel Divide, and making appearances in the media.

8. Kato Kaelin

Kato Kaelin signed and wrote on an 8x10 photo Love Big Brother ... Brian "Kato" Kaelin was O.J. Simpson's guest and a key witness in the 1995 murder trial. He was known for being calm and hearing a "thump" on the night of the murders.

The "Trial of the Century" made him a pop culture icon, going from a struggling actor to a radio host, a reality TV star on shows like Celebrity Boot Camp, and a guest star on shows that made fun of his fame.

9. Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham was already famous from MTV's 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom. In 2013, she became even more famous when Vivid Entertainment released a sex tape called Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom, which starred adult film star James Deen.

It sold for $1.5 million, which made her more famous and led to more reality TV shows, books, and businesses like frozen yogurt shops and adult toys.

10. Rob Lowe

In 1988, a sex tape of actor Rob Lowe with a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl came out, which led to lawsuits and a drop in his career.

But Lowe turned things around by getting sober, doing community service, and making fun of himself on Saturday Night Live. He then went on to star in hit shows like The West Wing and Parks and Recreation, becoming a well-respected veteran in Hollywood.