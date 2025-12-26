Mickey Lee, a standout contestant from Big Brother Season 27 and respected Atlanta event curator, has died at the age of 35, her family announced on Friday. Lee passed away on Thursday, December 25, after suffering multiple cardiac arrests linked to complications from the flu, according to her family's Instagram announcement.

Lee first rose to national recognition this year as a houseguest on the CBS reality competition Big Brother. The season premiered July 10, featuring a diverse cast of personalities, and Lee quickly became known for her bold gameplay, strategic moves, and authentic presence inside the house. She finished in tenth place after 59 days in competition.

Born March 31, 1990, in Jacksonville, Florida, Lee later made her home in Atlanta, Georgia, where she built a successful career as an event curator and entrepreneur. She founded Mingle Elevated Experiences, a company focused on crafting high-end social events that blend creativity with community engagement, after earlier launching a personalized date-planning business.

Lee's time on Big Brother was marked by memorable strategic play. She used a secret Head of Household Interrogation Power to shake up the house dynamics, earning her early fan attention and the unofficial nickname "Micktator" among some competitors. Her combination of social savvy and competitive instinct made her one of the season's most talked-about players.

Earlier this week, Lee's family revealed she had been hospitalized after suffering a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu. She was placed in an intensive care unit and described as in critical but stable condition, surrounded by medical staff and loved ones. The unexpected health crisis prompted her family and friends to launch a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical and recovery expenses not covered by insurance.

The fundraiser noted the significant emotional and financial strain Lee's sudden illness had placed on her family, with supporters raising tens of thousands of dollars toward mounting medical bills, specialist care, rehabilitation, and travel costs for relatives.

In their Instagram statement announcing her death, Lee's family said she "captured the hearts of audiences nationwide" with her authenticity, strength, and spirit, and promised she would be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of many and the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.

News of Lee's passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow Big Brother cast members, and former contestants, who praised her warmth, competitive fire, and charismatic presence. Memorial service details are expected to be shared by the family at a later date.