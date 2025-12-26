Rob Kardashian is teasing a return to the family reality show after keeping a low profile for years.

The 38-year-old made a rare onscreen cameo during the season 7 finale of "The Kardashians," which premiered Thursday, December 25 on Hulu.

During the episode, Khloé Kardashian called Rob to share fans' excitement over his brief appearance.

"They are swooning and freaking out," she said, to which Rob replied with a laugh, "They are not fangirling."

A producer offscreen then asked if Rob would return for season 8. According to People, Rob laughed again and responded, "I would hope to be on season 8. I definitely want to film on season 8."

Rob originally gained fame when "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered in 2007.

Over the years, he took a step back from the public eye, focusing on his health, wellness, and raising his 8-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex Blac Chyna.

Rob's brief reality return came in 2016 with "Rob & Chyna," which ended after one season.

Rob saying he wants to film for season 8 omggg whghhaatttt #thekardashians pic.twitter.com/dhgt4iQq8v — leandre koffi (@leandek15) December 25, 2025

Rob Kardashian's Health Journey Keep Him Offscreen

Despite his privacy, fans have spotted Rob in the background of some episodes.

A source told sources in 2022, "[He] doesn't share a lot about his personal life. He's dating but is private about that. He's been on an amazing health and wellness journey... He's never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health so he can be the best father to Dream."

Rob's cameo in season 7 included helping Kris Jenner find the right match for Scott Disick, US Magazine reported.

He also appeared at a family celebration in the premiere episode, where his sisters expressed their excitement about having him around.

Khloé said, "I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show. Trust me, we are too. Rob is doing well. He is alive."

Kim added, "I do miss him being on the show because he is just so funny. It would be great if he would regularly be back on the show."

In July 2025, Rob discussed stepping away from the spotlight on Khloé's podcast, "Khloé in Wonderland."

He explained, "It just has everything to do with myself... I'm not comfortable in my skin. Filming and doing all that, it's not for everybody... I choose my own happiness and peace over just filming for somebody."