Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have called off their engagement, according to multiple reports.

The pair have been together for three years. They started dating after working together in "Blink Twice," Kravitz's feature directorial debut that starred Tatum.

They then got engaged just last year.

According to People, multiple sources have confirmed that the two are no longer together.

This comes after the two were last spotted together on Oct. 6 attending a play by "Blink Twice" co-star Levon Hawke in New York City.

Despite this relatively recent outing, Kravitz has been spotted in recent weeks out and about without her engagement ring on.

Reports of the split come as a shock for many, especially as singer Lenny Kravitz, Zoe's father, confirmed just last May that his daughter's wedding was due to take place next year.

"He fits and they're in love," he said during an episode of "Zoë Ball and Friends" podcast. "We're going to have a wedding next year."

The famed singer also made sure to sing praises for his daughter's then-fiancé.

"He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners," he said of Tatum. "He's charming. He's a soulful human being. And so, he's become part of the family quite quickly."

It was also just reported on Tuesday that both Kravitz and Tatum have been cast in the alien invasion comedy "Alpha Gang."