Jenna Dewan marked the conclusion of her divorce from Channing Tatum by posting a popular Nicole Kidman meme on her Instagram Stories — a post fan's think was subtle shade.

The 43-year-old and Tatum finalized their divorce this week, six years after separating in 2018. To commemorate the moment, Dewan shared a throwback image of Kidman from 2001, around the time she finalized her own divorce from Tom Cruise, a photo that has since become a widely shared internet meme.

Just a day earlier, on September 25, Dewan posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring moments from her life with her fiancé Steve Kazee, their two children, Callum (4) and Rhiannon (3 months), and Everly, her 11-year-old daughter with Tatum.

In the caption, she expressed gratitude, writing, "Thank you universe," coinciding with the news of her finalized divorce.

Meanwhile, Tatum, 44, hasn't addressed the settlement publicly on social media.

However, earlier this month, he posted a heartfelt tribute to his fiancée Zoë Kravitz, praising her for directing the film 'Blink Twice.' He shared how proud he was of her and reaffirmed his commitment, writing, "I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all."

Dewan and Tatum's divorce had been drawn out due to disagreements over how to split profits from the 'Magic Mike' franchise, which began during their marriage. The pair tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of 'Step Up.'

In April, a source revealed that Dewan was eager to finalize her divorce before remarrying. While she and Tatum were declared legally single in 2019, Dewan was reportedly looking forward to planning her wedding with Kazee, describing him as a loving and involved father who is an integral part of their family.