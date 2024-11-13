Gavin Casalegno, known for his role in "The Summer I Turned Pretty," shared the joyous news of his recent marriage to his girlfriend, Cheyanne King.

Casalegno shared pictures capturing an emotional moment in their wedding where he could be seen dressed in a sleek black suit. He stood beneath an arch adorned with roses, his emotions manifest as he gazed at his bride.

Meanwhile, King radiated joy in her strapless wedding gown, complete with delicate white sleeves and a flowing tulle train.

Casalegno captioned his Instagram post with "FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU."

The newlyweds also shared a kiss that captured their moment perfectly.

Casalegno's recent marriage announcement caught many off guard. In the past, he had stayed mum about his relationship status following his split with model and actress Larsen Thompson in 2022, whom he dated for six years.

One commenter said, "THE GASP I GASPED!!!!! Congratulations!" while a second wrote, "Wow, you got married!"

"I'm stunned and so happy for you, at the same time," they continued.

King also surprised fans back in May 2023 by posting photos alongside a curly-haired boy. It wasn't until later that fans pieced together the mystery man's identity as Casalegno.

She quietly shared their love story online in May 2023, sharing a snapshot from their getaway in Jamaica.

Their global adventures have taken them far and wide, documented through a collection of images captured in picturesque locations such as Switzerland and Italy.