Ashlee Simpson has directly addressed swirling speculation about the state of her sister Jessica Simpson's marriage, firmly putting the rumors to rest.

While enjoying an evening out with her husband, Evan Ross, at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Monday, November 11, Ashlee responded to 'TMZ's' inquiry regarding Jessica's relationship status with just one word: "No." This simple yet definitive answer shut down the gossip, leaving little room for doubt.

If Ashlee's verbal denial wasn't enough, her demeanor spoke volumes. Her confidence suggested that Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, are still very much together, reinforcing her statement.

Jessica's social media activity added fuel to the rumor mill earlier that same day. Her latest Instagram post featured a reflective caption, describing her upcoming musical comeback as "personal" and calling it "an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve." This cryptic note left fans buzzing, interpreting her words as a possible hint at marital troubles.

Earlier this year, followers also speculated about Jessica's relationship status after she appeared in Instagram photos without her wedding ring. Despite these instances, the couple, who share three children — Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie — recently enjoyed a joyful family getaway, signaling that their decade-long marriage remains intact.

Jessica's potential return to music has also reignited public interest. The singer's last album was released in 2010, and she recently described her upcoming work as deeply personal. In an earlier interview with 'Bustle,' she described how her perspective has shifted: "I'm doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage."

Jessica, 44, has previously spoken about the strength of her bond with Eric. In 2022, she told 'Us Weekly,' "Eric and I set intentions, and we're very good at manifesting our dreams. We're very good at creating a safe environment for each other to be ourselves."

"I count the first day that we met, because it was pretty instant," Jessica told 'ET' in 2020. "It was definitely instant. I think he moved in, like, a month later! So we knew. When you know, you know. Especially both of us. We had been through a divorce, we had other relationships. We knew exactly what we wanted in a person, in a companion, and exactly who we wanted to raise children with. We were that for each other. Through all of this, we've only become stronger."