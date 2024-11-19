Jeannie Mai has asked a judge to block a "secret subpoena" issued by her ex-husband Jeezy to obtain access to her bank records, which she claims was done to "harass" her.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Mai asked the court to stop the subpoena sent to City National Bank, which Jeezy allegedly requested to release her personal and business bank account statements, deposit slips and evidence of withdrawals from before Nov. 1.

Mai states that Jeezy ordered two subpoenas, both in October, but claims that the rapper and his legal team did not inform her about the first one. She considers the subpoenas to be "oppressive, unreasonable and not calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence and are requested for the purpose of annoyance, embarrassment and oppression."

Her lawyer, Randall Kessler, said in the docs that the subpoena "is grossly overbroad and oppressive and it is clear that the subpoena was issued for the sole purpose of embarrassing and harassing Ms. Mai, as same requests information that in no way relates to the subject matter of the current Contempt action."

The attorney pointed out that Mai "provided numerous alternative avenues" for Jeezy to "obtain the information that he is now requesting from Ms. Mai's personal and business bank accounts from the time period of June 2024 to October of 2024."

Kessler criticized Jeezy, pointing out that the rapper has a history of "failing to pay his financial obligations," including lawsuits from former employees and associates "regarding non-payment of debts." The attorney also claimed that Jeezy's motive with the subpoenas was "for no other purpose than to harass and intimidate Ms. Mai."

In September, Mai filed a suit against her ex, alleging that Jeezy did not follow through with costs they agreed on during their divorce, including paying for their daughter Monaco's daycare and school tuition, as well as her rent.

Jeezy filed a response, saying it was "disheartening" that his ex-wife would "enumerate such blatant misrepresentations in her pleadings in an attempt to mislead and delude this honorable court."

