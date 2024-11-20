Liam Payne's funeral will take place a month following his tragic passing at 31.

According to The Sun, the service is set for Wednesday, November 20. The private ceremony will be exclusive to his inner circle, with only his family and dearest companions present, which includes his four fellow members from the band One Direction: Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Harry Styles.

It is anticipated that a gathering will take place after the formal service.

An insider told the outlet, "Liam's funeral is taking place tomorrow afternoon in the Home Counties. His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send off he deserves."

"Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day."

Fans have urged others to give Payne's friends and family privacy and space during the service.

I’ve seen a lot of reports about Liam Payne’s funeral being tomorrow and this is a friendly reminder to please respect the privacy of Liam’s family and friends and not go. Idc how much Liam meant to you, you are not his family or friends this isn’t for you. — actually curtis lazar (@captquintin) November 19, 2024

if i see pictures of fans at Liam Payne’s funeral i will crash out — emmy ୨ৎ˙⋆.˚ ᡣ𐭩 (@smasheditup) November 19, 2024

On October 16, a tragic incident occurred at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where "Strip That Down" singer experienced severe injuries from a fall of approximately 45 feet. An autopsy revealed that the Brit sustained traumatic injuries leading to both internal and external bleeding.

Following a detailed analysis, the toxicology findings also revealed the presence of benzodiazepine, crack cocaine, regular cocaine, and a blend of substances referred to as "pink cocaine" in Payne's system when he passed away.

At first, local authorities suggested that Payne had leaped from the balcony in his room, but after a thorough investigation, suicide was ruled out as the cause, with the tragic incident being linked to the influence of drugs.

Following the tragic death of Payne, legal actions have been taken against three individuals involved in the incident. Among them is a hotel employee who has been accused of facilitating the delivery of drugs, possibly concealed within a soap box.

News of Payne's funeral came after a disturbing trend on TikTok started where malicious people are circulating fake videos depicting it. Concerned fans are urging others to be vigilant and not fall prey to these insensitive and misleading clips.

Critics have criticized these attention-grabbing videos as "disrespectful," dubbing the TikTok creators "sick."