The man accused of selling deadly dope to late One Direction star Liam Payne recently spoke out in an attempt to reclaim his innocence.

Braian Nahuel Paiz was identified by authorities in Argentina who say he was the one who allegedly supplied the 1D singer with the drugs found in his hotel room, a major factor in the entertainer's passing last month.

The "What Makes You Beautiful" singer was reportedly on multiple drugs when he died on October 16, as several toxicology reports revealed he had a cocktail of substances in his system, including pink cocaine.

Paiz spoke with local news outlet 'Telefe Notifica' revealing he did in fact have two meetings with the late star, however, he denies any wrongdoing when it comes to supplying Payne with drugs or receiving any money from him at all.

According to Paiz, he first met the pop star when he came into the restaurant that he worked at on October 2. He claims Payne didn't eat and already appeared to be under the influence upon his arrival. Payne allegedly invited him to his hotel room in Buenos Aires where the two would take a few shots of whisky.

During their second meetup — which took place on October 13 — Paiz claimed they both used drugs throughout the night, per 'TMZ.' According to the the Hollywood media outlet, Paiz stressed that the entertainer was not aggressive and was well-behaved during their time together.

Their second meeting ended when Paiz told Payne he had to leave to go to work. This would be the last time he ever saw the singer again.

Paiz was one of three men charged Thursday in connection with the death of the Teen Choice award-winning group member who sustained 25 injuries after falling from his third-floor balcony at the Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

'ENSTARZ' reported that police raided eight locations related to the three arrests, along with the room of a woman who was with Payne before his death.

The pop star's body was reportedly given back to his family Wednesday, before heading back to the United Kingdom Thursday.