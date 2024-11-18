There has been a surge in fake videos circulating on TikTok alleging to show Liam Payne's funeral proceedings.

The 31-year-old One Direction star is scheduled to be buried in a formal service later this week, having tragically passed away due to a fatal fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina just last month.

According to The US Mirror, in a disturbing trend, malicious internet users are sharing TikTok videos depicting scenes from unrelated funerals and falsely attributing them to the singer's memorial service in an attempt to gain online engagement.

Having garnered millions of views, the videos posted have sparked swift backlash from his dedicated followers, who have deemed them to be fake.

Video footage from notable funerals in the past has been mistakenly attributed to Payne's funeral and among the clips are scenes featuring Prince William and footage captured during the funeral of Bobby Charlton.

The fake Liam Payne funeral videos need reporting and taken down. — Shiree 💙🤍🧡🤍🦉 (@ShireeSwfc) November 18, 2024

I googled when Liam Payne's funeral is and it said This Week. And I've Read On The Daily Mail Online that people on Tiktok have been posting fake funeral footage of Liam Payne's funeral That is so disrespectful I don't know what goes through people's minds? — Shiree 💙🤍🧡🤍🦉 (@ShireeSwfc) November 18, 2024

Stop making fake Liam Payne Funeral trends. pic.twitter.com/mHZaBIEQzZ — Christine ye (@Christineye73Ye) November 18, 2024

The vile trend comes after it has been disclosed that Payne's funeral arrangements are underway and scheduled for later this week, after the return his body from Argentina to the United Kingdom early this month.

In light of the celebrity status of the pop star, the upcoming gathering will be exclusive and limited to his inner circle.

As a result, Payne's family members have been assigned the responsibility of compiling a list of attendees - amid speculation that a certain individual may have been omitted.

Given the current circumstances surrounding the investigation into the singer's death on October 16, the singer's manager, Roger Nores, will not be permitted to attend any upcoming events, according to a source who spoke to The UK Sun.

While staying at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires, the businessman had been in the company of the 31-year-old, just moments before the unfortunate incident occurred where he fell from the balcony on the third floor.

According to an insider who spoke to the outlet, "Liam's family want his funeral to go off without a hitch and right now opinions are strained when it comes to Roger. It's true he and Liam had a bond but he's never been popular when it comes to Liam's wider circle."

"There is a difference in the narrative, Roger would say he stepped back from working with Liam - others would say he was pushed."

"Many people didn't even know Liam and Roger had reconnected until his fateful trip to Argentina last month. Due to the ongoing investigation in Argentina, he's not welcome at this week's service."