Cara Delevingne shared anecdotes from her experience living with Taylor Swift and described it as a "wild ride."

The English model actress spoke with Interview magazine with Nikki Glaser recently and revealed, "I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with he."

"We're very different people. She's very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some—not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride."

Delevingne, who was previously romantically involved with Ashley Benson before dating musician Minke, playfully suggested that her own humor may have occasionally veered into more mature territory.

"Just to get [Swift] to blush would be great," she added.

Glaser also expressed her admiration for the 14-time Grammy winner as a fan, mentioning her interest in a potential roast of Swift.

However, she quickly reconsidered, realizing that she would not appreciate any harsh criticism directed towards someone she holds in high regard.

"As a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift. But I actually wouldn't because I would be angry if anyone was really mean."

The interview was also pleasantly surprised by Delevingne's reminder of the "Fortnight" singer and her comedic charm, saying, "The thing about Taylor, though, is I've seen her do a speech at someone's wedding before," the "Only Murders In The Building" actress explained, "and it was a roast."

"She's one of the funniest, most clever people," speaking of Swift. "Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f--k everyone up so hard."

Up for the challenge if she could roast her former roommate, Delevingne confidently said, "I could definitely roast [Swift]."