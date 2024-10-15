Cara Delevingne made headlines after being spotted angrily leaving the 'Saturday Night Live' studio when she was denied entry due to a ticketing issue.

The 32-year-old, dressed in black with a white beanie, reportedly had tickets for the rehearsals, not for the live telecast.

Her frustration was captured by onlookers as she and her friend exited the building after speaking with staff, per 'TMZ.'

The 'SNL' episode she hoped to attend was hosted by Ariana Grande, who delivered an outstanding performance, including spot-on impressions of celebrities like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. Stevie Nicks was the musical guest.

In another 'SNL'-related event, 'Saturday Night,' a new film directed by Jason Reitman, chronicles the 1975 premiere of the iconic show.

Wally Feresten, the legendary cue card handler for 'SNL,' became emotional while watching the film, which accurately depicts the chaotic behind-the-scenes moments of the show's launch. Feresten, who has worked on the show for 35 years, praised the film's portrayal of the event and reflected on how much the show has shaped his life.

"Most of the cast came and were hanging out, like, between shows and watching and Jason Reitman came and I met him, they were so nice and he was so nice," Wally says of the cast and the director.

Wally also traveled to Atlanta to see the Saturday Night set, which he described as "surreal."

"It was crazy how close it was," he says of how the film's set compares to real life. "It's a wonderful movie, it's really a wonderful, wonderful movie. And the thing that I didn't expect to happen was when it ended, I had tears in my eyes and I got really emotional because I had worked on this show for over 35 years. It's been my life, it's supported my family and my kids and, you know, they grew up around the show and the ending is -- I won't spoil it but it was a choice, they weren't even going to air that show and it came down to the last second and they aired SNL and 50 years later, blah blah blah -- I wasn't expecting it. ... I started almost crying. This show has become my life. It's just really special. My son worked on it and seeing the cue cards and everything, I think they got a lot right."