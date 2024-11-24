The Royal Family's Christmas is shaping up, but surprise visitors could be welcome but disruptive. Wanting to fill his life with family after a year of health issues, King Charles III is readying for a Sandringham Christmas at his Norfolk estate.

The Royal Family typically keeps it simple over the holidays, centering around happiness, good health, and spending time together.

Each Christmas, the late Queen Elizabeth II would say how happy she was to have her family nearby.

In a Christmas message in 2015, she said, "One of the joys of living a long life is watching one's children, then grandchildren, then great-grandchildren, help decorate the Christmas tree.

As royal expert Robert Jobson explained, this Christmas holds special significance for King Charles.

"The tradition of togetherness at Christmas was significant for the late Queen, but it's equally important for Charles, especially this year," Jobson told OK! Magazine as quoted by The Mirror.

"He'll be surrounded by those he cherishes most, enjoying the chance to eat, drink and be merry with them.

King Charles has a mixed family situation, with five grandchildren from his sons—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet—and five step-grandchildren thanks to Queen Camilla.

"Throw in the Tindalls' three plus Beatrice and Eugenie's kids, and it will be chaos — a Christmas dominated by children," said Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert. "But kids are a great healer and distraction.

Amid the seasonal cheer, there are missing well-wishers who, no doubt, have been sorely missed around the family.

Archie and Lilibet, who are expected to stay in California with their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will "take centre stage in terms of family," on show but missed "the most by King Charles," a source told OK!

Another source added, "The whole Harry situation will cast a shadow over the royals."

King Charles' Christmas traditions as head of the Royal Family reportedly remain unchanged. They will be seen opening presents on Christmas Eve, going to church, and sitting down to a lavish lunch before watching the King's speech.

Jobson said: "Charles is less demanding of his guests than his parents were," Jobson explained. "He understands people have other commitments and doesn't expect them to stay for the full three days."

However, it will be a bittersweet celebration as Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip will no longer join them.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward added her own reflection on this sentiment, writing "Sandringham brings back lovely memories of them. They'll both be terribly missed and very much in the family's prayers.

With the Royal Family bracing for a Christmas which is bound to look different and be rather complicated, King Charles is likely to pause to recall the memories of Christmases past as a child.

Seward added, "I imagine the King will also take a moment to reflect on the wonderful Christmases he spent at Windsor Castle when he was George's age."

Expected to echo sentimentality and nostalgia with a hint of happiness, King Charles's Christmas Message is likely to serve on themes of duty, faith, peace, and family as they leave behind one year of great importance and embark upon 2025 together and then live.