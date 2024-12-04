Mindy Kaling says her oldest daughter may not be fooled anymore by B.J. Novak's annual appearance as Santa Claus, but she hopes the nearly 7-year-old "will be chill" so as not to spoil it for her younger siblings.

Kaling, co-creator of "The Sex Lives of College Girls," was promoting season 3 of the show on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday when conversation turned toward the Christmas tradition of her "The Office" co-star playing Santa for her kids. Kaling's daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, turns 7 this month, while son Spencer Avu is 4 and daughter Anne is 9 months old.

"We create this whole thing where we're making hot chocolate in the house, the doorbell rings and it's him dressed as Santa," Kaling said of Novak's annual turn as Santa. "And he's like, 'Oh, the sleigh broke down, I need to come in and take a rest while we refuel!'"

Kaling, 45, said Novak, also 45, "wears the pillow under the suit and [says] 'Ho, ho, ho, hello little children.' It's a very funny character." The bit is inspired by "Michael Scott in a Santa Suit," Kaling said, referring to Steve Carrell's character on "The Office."

"Then the kids get to meet Santa and he asks them if they've been good or bad," Kaling said. "Then he leaves, and they're so excited. But the 7-year-old, it's going to be interesting this year because I feel like she might not buy it. The 4-year-old, we're not sure."

Kaling conceded that Novak is "a good actor," but the kids "know him very well."

"This is going to be the year where we hope the oldest one will be chill for the younger two," Kaling said.

Novak began playing Santa for Kaling's kids in 2020, when she was unable to take them to see Santa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just so you know, it's like, we're Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is really ... like, cultural appropriation on our part," she joked.

-- With reporting by TMX