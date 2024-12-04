Mexican actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez, 33, has died after taking part in a cleansing ceremony where she ingested a poisonous secretion from the skin of the Amazonian tree frog known as Kambo.

The event took place at a Mexico spiritual spa over the weekend.

Daily Mail reported that after taking the secretion on Saturday, Rodríguez began to have violent vomiting and diarrhea.

According to witnesses, she was not taken to a hospital at first when she began to feel unwell, but a friend later got her to a Red Cross hospital.

Unfortunately, the medical team was unable to save her, and she passed away.

A traditional detox method widely practiced in parts of South America, Kambo advocates say that it "detoxifies" the body and aids in healing by applying the venom to the skin following the use of a hot stick to blister the skin.

However, it has a risk for significant side effects, such as nausea and lightheadedness after the treatment is completed, and also convulsions or death in rare cases.

Local authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding Rodríguez's death. It is alleged the shaman in charge of the retreat ran off after telling Rodríguez that she wasn't allowed to leave.

Sonia Yadira de la Garza Fragoso, the prosecutor, confirmed that the shaman, Jonathan Fernando, is under investigation for negligent homicide.

Rodríguez's death raised alarm bells about the possible risks linked to Kambo and other methods of body cleansing. Critics say the treatments carry real health hazards, especially when used without medical supervision.

Rodríguez was remembered by fellow industry professionals and friends. Mapache Films released a statement mourning her passing that read, "With deep regret, today we bid farewell to our colleague and friend Marcela Alcázar. She leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her."

Condolences were also shared by the Durango Film Guild on social media, where Rodríguez was noted to have participated in multiple short films and series that were filmed in Durango.

Kambo rituals are illegal in some countries due to potential risks, and many healthcare practitioners advise against their use.