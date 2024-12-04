It seems Eminem's half-brother Nathan "Nate" Kane Mathers is conflicted as he reacted publicly to the death of his mother, Debbie Nelson.

Nelson died on December 2, 2024, in St. Joseph, Missouri, after a battle with lung cancer.

'TMZ,' who confirmed her death, reported how Nelson's diagnosis came to light back in September, however, at that point she did not have much longer to live.

She was 69 years old.

Eminem's little brother Nate took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 3 to post a brief response to the grim news.

"Hatred and mixed emotions today," the 38-year-old wrote via his Instagram Story one day after his mother's death.

It seems Nate shares a similar level of frustration with his late mother, as it was reported that he was placed into foster care at eight years old. It was his big brother — real name Marshall Mathers III — who would later adopt him at 16 years old, per 'Page Six.'

The siblings experienced years-long estrangement from their mother, who was accused neglect and abuse, mothering two sons with two different men. According to the media outlet, Nelson welcomed Nate with a man named Fred Samara Jr. 14 years after she gave birth to Eminem while in a relationship with Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr.

The "8 Mile" rap star has been vocal about the treacherous relationship he endured with his mother through the years, unleashing his frustrations in the hit track, "Cleanin' Out My Closet" (2002) — which went on to surpass 400 million views on YouTube.

Released in 2002, the rapper's most popular track to date comes from the "8 Mile" soundtrack, "Lose Yourself," telling the story of a musician's dedication to success in order to lead a better life — a story which went on to surpass 2.3 billion streams on Spotify.

Despite Eminem, 52, and Nelson's tumultuous relationship, the two briefly reconciled when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, prompting her to congratulate the rapper on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame achievement in 2022.

A source close to 'InTouch Weekly' maintained that Eminem was likely unaware of his mother's rapidly declining health, as he reportedly didn't communicate with her for years leading up to her death.