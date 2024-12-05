A representative for Emma Dumont has confirmed that the "Oppenheimer" star identifies as a trans masculine, non-binary person.

This comes after Dumont was spotted changing their pronouns and name on their Instagram bio. According to the change, they now go by "they/them" pronouns.

The name on the bio has also been changed to Nick Dumont.

"They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person," Dumont's rep told TMZ.

The rep also confirmed that the 30-year-old star's work name will stay the same.

"Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family," the rep added.

Fans and supporters have flocked to Dumont's social media pages to voice their support.

"Glad you've been able to come out and embrace your gender recently," one comment on Instagram read.

"Happy coming out nick," another commenter said.

Dumont is perhaps best known for their role as Jackie Oppenheimer, the sister of Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's 2023 blockbuster hit.

Robert Oppenheimer was played by Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy.