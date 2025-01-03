"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in South Carolina and booked into jail on a charge of second-degree domestic violence, according to online jail records.

Bryan, 43, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Thursday, and as of Friday, records showed he was still incarcerated and being held on a $10,000 bond. In his booking photo, Bryan appears to have cuts and red marks that may be bruises on his face.

Records show Bryan was arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. According to TMZ, police responded to a residence on the night of Jan. 1 for a report of domestic violence, and found that Bryan had gotten into a physical fight. It's unclear with whom Bryan fought.

This is Bryan's third arrest in less than two years, with a DUI arrest in February 2024 and previous domestic violence arrests stretching back to 2020.

In Eugene, Ore., in 2020, Bryan was arrested for assault and strangulation of his then-girlfriend, and later pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges of assault and menacing.

In July 2023, he was again arrested in Eugene for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, which typically means the alleged assault was carried out against someone who had a prior restraining order.

