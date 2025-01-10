UFC Hall of Famer and former pro wrestler Ronda Rousey on Thursday announced the birth of her second child with husband Travis Browne.

"Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound," Rousey wrote alongside an Instagram post on Thursday, along with the baby's name: Liko'ula Pā'ūomahinakaipiha Browne.

Rousey, 37, and Browne, 42, began dating in 2015 and married in 2017. They welcomed their first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, in 2021.

In her Instagram post, Rousey shared photos and a video of La'akea meeting her new baby sister.

Rousey announced her second pregnancy by revealing her baby bump at San Diego Comic-Con in July last year. She later joked in an interview with ComicBook.com that she didn't do a gender reveal because she didn't want to start a fire, unwittingly foreshadowing the baby's birth amid the ongoing firestorm in the Los Angeles area.

"I didn't want to start a fire or, like, anything doing a gender reveal," she told the outlet. "I don't know how that became a thing, so I'll just put it out there."

-- With reporting by TMX