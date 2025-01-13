Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was caught off guard during Sunday's NFC Wild Card matchup when Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown pulled out a book and started reading on the bench.

"I haven't seen too many people read books," Brady quipped during his commentary for the game, adding, "But I've seen a quarterback eat a hot dog." Brady's reference to former Jets QB Mark Sanchez's infamous mid-game snack in 2009 added humor to the unexpected moment, as reported by MassLive.

AJ Brown is reading a book on the sideline? 📚😂



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/jQGv8smD9N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2025

Brown was seen reading "Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life" by Jim Murphy; a mental skills guide that Brown said he uses to prepare himself for the highs and lows of NFL action​​.

"It gives me a sense of peace," Brown explained, per NJ.com, "That's a book that I bring every single game. My teammates call it a recipe."

The timing of Brown's reading was notable. During a season where he achieved 1,079 yards over 13 games, Sunday marked his most muted performance, with just one catch for 10 yards. Brown turned to the book during the game to reset and refocus.

"I physically believe I can do anything and everything, but I have to make sure my mental is good," said the three-time Pro Bowler. "I always go back to that book and just refocus. Nothing matters, nothing happened, and I just reload when I go back on the field."​

This is not a new habit for Brown as Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata confirmed that his teammate has been reading on the sidelines "all year," MassLive reported.

But Sunday's televised moment sent "Inner Excellence" rocketing to the top of Amazon's bestsellers list as curious fans sought to uncover why Brown was so locked into its pages.

Brown revealed that he often reads two books monthly and enjoys titles that offer personal and professional growth. The recommendation for "Inner Excellence" came from teammate Moro Ojomo earlier in the season, solidifying its place in Brown's game-day routine​, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Brown's sideline reading didn't just catch the attention of Brady. Fans shared their humor and admiration.

"Packers are that bad to where he can read a book lmfao," one X user joked.

"I'm delighted when someone works like this to improve themselves. Kudos to those who taught him not just to read but to learn a path to improve. Keep improving!" another user wrote.