Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has called out Blake Lively following comments made by her team that were made hours after Baldoni and his associates filed their $400 million lawsuit.

"This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook," Lively's team said in a statement to Deadline. "In short, while the victim focuses on the abuse, the abuser focuses on the victim."

"The strategy of attacking the woman is desperate, it does not refute the evidence in Ms. Lively's complaint, and it will fail," the statement added.

According to Page Six, Freedman has now reacted to that statement with his own that was also issued to Deadline.

"The mere fact that Ms. Lively feels that she can publicly destroy Mr. Baldoni's reputation in an attempt to devastate his future career and then deny him or his team their own ability to defend theirselves against her is preposterous," he said in his statement.

"We will not only continue to defend our clients against Blake's power, privilege and all out lies, but we will now fight even harder for the voiceless in the DV community who are unfairly suffering while she continues to push on her own self-serving and selfish vendetta in the media," Freedman added.

Lively and Baldoni are in the midst of a legal battle in which both sides accused each other of deliberately ruining the other's reputation.

Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband, has also been sued alongside his wife by Baldoni and his associates.

Lively's legal filing, on the other, includes sexual allegations, which Baldoni and his team have vehemently denied.

Among the sexual allegations include allegations that Baldoni has improvised unwanted kisses during the filming of "It Ends With Us." Baldoni and Lively co-starred in the film, which he also directed.

Lively has also accused Baldoni of talking about his sexual encounters and alleged pornography addiction while in her presence.

"After my clients filed a comprehensive lawsuit packed with almost 200 pages of undeniable facts and documentary evidence which crushed their false allegations of a smear campaign by providing doctored communications to the New York Times, Blake and her legal team have just one heinous pivot left, and that is to double down on the revoltingly false sexual allegations against Mr. Baldoni," Freedman told Deadline regarding the accusations.