Selena Gomez's emotional, tearful plea against U.S. deportations drew sharp criticism from Trump's Border Czar, Tom Homan Monday.

In a moment that captured public attention, Gomez expressed anguish over the administration's immigration raids via an Instagram story Monday.

"All my people are getting attacked! The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't," Gomez cried.

The video went viral before disappearing within 24 hours and sparked a whirlwind of reactions from both sides of the aisle.

On Fox News, Homan, the former acting director of ICE, made it clear he was unmoved by Gomez's tearful message.

"We're going to do this without apology," Homan said during his appearance per Mediaite.

He insisted the raids targeted "public safety threats and national security" rather than families, stressing the administration's actions aim to make communities safer.

NEW—Border Czar Tom Homan will not be cowed by sobbing celebrities like Selena Gomez:



“If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law...We're going to do this operation without apology. We're gonna make our community safer.”



🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Z8Q1pl9TUz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 27, 2025

"Bottom line, if they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law," he added.

"Once we lock that border on continuous operation, you're going to see all deaths decrease, illegal alien crime decrease, sex trafficking decrease. It's all for the good of this nation. And we're going to keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward." Homan doubled down.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith noted the swift social media backlash Gomez's video generated.

"A majority of Americans do support these deportations of those who pose public safety threats, criminals, members of this violent gang Tren de Aragua," Smith remarked.

Co-anchor John Roberts suggested Gomez might reconsider her words upon learning about Tren de Aragua's violent reputation.

"Maybe she has discovered that Tren de Aragua members are not, quote, her people," Roberts added when questioning her emotional appeal.