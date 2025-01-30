Three-time Olympic Gold medalist Gabby Thomas says a group of "middle-aged men" have been stalking her at airports across the country and get "aggressive and hostile" if she refuses to sign photos for them.

In a TikTok video shared on Tuesday, Thomas, 28, asked her followers for help.

"I need some advice right now because I fear I'm being stalked and I genuinely don't know what to do or who to go to," Thomas said. "At this point, every time that I travel, I'm afraid that these men — it's three to six of them, middle-aged — are going to show up and harass me."

Thomas said the men have appeared in multiple cities, sometimes at the airport entrance and sometimes right at her gate, and they ask her to sign "like 40" photos of herself each time.

"They show up either at the front door of the airport, at the correct concourse or they show up at my gate, which means they have flight tickets and they get past security," Thomas said.

"What scares me is they have my flight information," she said, noting she has changed all her passwords in an effort to shake the stalkers.

"I don't know if they're hacking me, but they get really hostile and aggressive if I say no," she said.

"They got really hostile with my boyfriend yesterday," Thomas said, referring to former Yale University football player Spencer McManes, whom she has been dating since 2022.

@itsgabbythomas Replying to @Dr. Ethan Melillo, PharmD I took this video once when they were following me past TSA. I’ll see who I can report it to. I’ll continue to take videos and pictures. It scared them away ♬ original sound - Gabby

@itsgabbythomas Replying to @Dr. Ethan Melillo, PharmD better video of their faces!!! I’m gonna take more next time I see the other guys too ♬ original sound - Gabby

Thomas said she has asked the men how they got her flight information, but "they lied."

"They make up a story," she said. "They say, 'Oh, I saw you here so I figured you were flying back,' and the stories don't make sense."

Thomas also said the men become "easily aggravated" when she refuses to sign photos, "so I just don't talk too much."

"Do I go to airport security? It's, like, a multi-city thing, so I can't just go to the Austin police because they're not in Austin right now," she said, referring to the Texas city where she lives.

"I just don't get why people can't respect privacy," she said. "I really don't get it. I don't like feeling unsafe traveling."

-- With reporting by TMX