Ryan Dorsey is sharing his journey of healing and resilience following the heartbreaking loss of his ex-wife, Naya Rivera.

In his upcoming memoir, the actor offers a deeply personal look at how he has navigated grief while raising their son, Josey, after the "Glee" star's tragic drowning in 2020.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Dorsey opened up about the devastating moment he received the news of Rivera's disappearance and the emotional turmoil that followed.

Rivera, who was widely recognized for her iconic role as Santana Lopez on "Glee," tragically drowned in July 2020 during a boating outing with their son. Dorsey reflected on how constant reminders of Rivera, from songs to memories with their son, continue to shape his daily life.

"I'm here in L.A. working at Warner Bros., and Forest Lawn Cemetery [where she's buried] is on the other side," Dorsey said.

He mentioned songs that trigger memories of Rivera, such as Amy Winehouse's "Valerie," a song she famously performed on "Glee," and Post Malone's "Sunflower," a track he often played while buying her sunflowers on Sundays.

Authorities spent five days searching the lake before locating Rivera's body, a period Dorsey described as "the worst five days" of his life. During this time, he says, he was consumed with fear and uncertainty, unsure if they would find her.

Dorsey Reassures Son Josey

Since that day, Josey, who was only four years old at the time, has begun to remember additional details of the tragic incident. He recalls the windy weather and his initial reluctance to enter the water, as well as the heartbreaking recollection of his mother's final moments.

According to Dorsey, Josey told him that the last thing Rivera said was his name before she disappeared underwater, never to be seen again.

In the years that followed, Josey struggled with guilt, feeling he could have done something to save his mother, E! News reported. He has often mentioned trying to find a life raft during the incident but was deterred by a spider on the rope, which he was too scared to use.

Dorsey has repeatedly reassured him, explaining that even if he had thrown the rope, it wouldn't have been long enough to help. He emphasizes to his son that nothing he did could have changed the outcome of that day.

Despite the grief, Dorsey shared that Josey remains a cheerful and outgoing child, much like his late mother. He described him as talkative and friendly, always eager to interact with those around him.