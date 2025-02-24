Lester Holt has announced his departure from NBC's "Nightly News," much to the pleasure of conservatives.

The revered journalist announced his departure from the program on Feb. 24 in a note to staff members. In his announcement, Holt shared that he would be transitioning into an expanded role at another NBC show, "Dateline."

"A smile comes to my face when I think that with 'Nightly News,' and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history.After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of 'Nightly News,'" Holt's note read, according to Yahoo.

Holt was referred to as "the beating heart of this news organization" by Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of NBC News Programming.

However, after the news of his departure was announced, many conservatives flocked to social media to slam Holt as well as his journalistic abilities.

"So from one obscurity to a greater obscurity, then," wrote one person.

"Do you think he's just tired of reading off propaganda every night?" someone else questioned.

"Not enough. We want to see fake news in handcuffs," another added.

"Another DEI hire is fired," a different user wrote.

"Constantly lying to and gaslighting your audience isn't really a good business model. You can't control the lying narrative now," a separate X post read.

Holt is expected to make the transition from NBC "Nightly News" to "Dateline" early in the summer, but no exact date has been announced as of now, nor has a replacement.

The journalist first became a member of the NBC family back in 2000. Over a decade later in 2015, he would become the permeant host of "Nightly News." Holt has already been on "Dateline" since 2011.