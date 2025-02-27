Taylor Lautner has spoken out against online trolls targeting Selena Gomez over her appearance at the 2025 SAG Awards. The "Twilight" star took to social media to defend Gomez after several users commented on her weight and compared her look to previous years.

Lautner shared side-by-side images of Gomez from the 2024 and 2025 SAG Awards on his Instagram Story, highlighting the negative comments she received.

Some users accused the singer of using weight-loss medication, while others speculated about cosmetic procedures.

According to PageSix, Lautner addressed the criticism by writing, "It's a cruel world full of hate out there. You can never please everyone, nor should you have to. In my experience, it doesn't make the words sting less; it just refocuses you onto what matters."

Lautner, 33, emphasized that a person's value is not determined by their physical appearance. He urged people to focus on inner beauty and practice kindness toward one another.

Selena Gomez's ex Taylor Lautner defends her from people speaking on her weight.



— "You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience it doesn't make the words sting less, daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out." pic.twitter.com/mtKWDyfLxf — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) February 26, 2025

Selena Gomez Faces Online Scrutiny, Taylor Lautner and Others Speak Out

Gomez, 32, has not yet addressed the online criticism, and her representatives have remained silent on the matter.

She has previously spoken about her lupus diagnosis, which causes weight fluctuations due to medication side effects.

In 2023, she shared on TikTok that the treatment sometimes leads to water retention, while stopping the medication results in weight loss.

Lautner's public support comes amid widespread discussions about body image in Hollywood. The actors briefly dated in 2009 while filming separate projects in Canada, but they have remained on good terms over the years.

Lautner also included Gomez's song "Who Says" in his Instagram post. The track is known for its empowering message about self-acceptance.

Other celebrities have also defended Gomez following the body-shaming remarks. Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin addressed the issue during a recent episode of "The View," ENews reported, calling out the harmful scrutiny celebrities face.

Hostin pointed out that Gomez's weight fluctuations are likely related to her health condition, while Goldberg stated bluntly that it was "nobody's business" to comment on her body.