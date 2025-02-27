The latest trailer for 'Shrek 5' is out and fans are creating an uproar over the apparent design change of a beloved character in the film series.

Released on Feb. 27, Universal Pictures shared a brief glimpse at the upcoming installment in the iconic franchise. In the clip posted to social media, Donkey asks a magic mirror who is the fairest in all of the land when Shrek, Fiona, Pinocchio and Shrek's daughter now played by Zendaya appears in the frame.

However, it was not the addition of Zendaya that has captured the attention of those on social media, rather it was the redesign of Donkey, whose looks have been slightly altered from his previous style in the earlier set of movies. Donkey's redesign features bigger eyes, a more prominent goatee and a fuller tuft of fur at the top of his head.

Fans did not enjoy their looks and expressed their disdain for the appearance on X.

"There was no need to change the animation style," one person commented.

There was no need to change the animation style — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) February 27, 2025

"We didn't ask for this," another added.

We didn’t ask for this 🫠 — Bovada Casino (@Bovada_Casino) February 27, 2025

"I prefer the old one this one is ugly," someone else shared.

I prefer the old one this one is ugly 😒 — Koko (@kokometa66) February 27, 2025

Another user on the social media platform referenced Sonic the Hedgehog's redesign and how social media was able to pressure the studio to change the design to more favorable one for audiences.

"Bring back bullying," another commented along with the pictures of Sonic before and after.

The main cast members of the original 'Shrek' movies are set to make their return with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy all returning for the latest movie. 'Shrek Forever After' was the last movie in the franchise and was released in 2010.

Meanwhile, Shrek 5 is slated to hit theaters on December. 23, 2026.