Sam Bankman-Fried has shared what it was like meeting Diddy as the rapper's legal troubles continue to stack up as he remains behind bars.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Bankman-Fried was asked if he had made friends and if eh was hanging out with Diddy while the two of them are at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

"He's been kind," he said of his meetings with Diddy.

Carlson continued to pressure Bankman-Fried over how Diddy was behind bars.

"Obviously, I have only seen one piece of him, which is Diddy in prison. He's been kind to people in the unit, he's been kind to me. It's a position that no one wants to be in. It's kind of a soul-crushing place for the world in general," he said before noting that who they know on the inside may different than the person they are on the outside.

Sam Bankman-Fried is doing 25 years behind bars, and is now sharing a cell block with Diddy. He joins us from prison for an update on his new life.



Bankman-Fried faced a catastrophic collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency with allegations of mismanagement. This led to the company's bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried's resignation. Investigations uncovered that he had misappropriated customer funds, leading to his arrest in December 2022. In November 2023, he was convicted on multiple charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, resulting in a 25-year prison sentence and an $11 billion confiscation.

Diddy has been facing several legal issues as well. In November 2023, his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit alleging years of abuse, including drugging and forced participation in sexual acts. This lawsuit prompted numerous other allegations, leading to federal charges against Combs in September 2024. The indictment includes accusations of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Combs has denied all allegations, labeling them as baseless and part of a "reckless media circus," according to The Times. Despite his legal team's efforts, he has been denied bail due to concerns over potential witness intimidation and remains incarcerated awaiting trial.