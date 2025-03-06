Sean "Diddy" Combs scored a significant victory on Thursday in his ongoing federal case. A judge ordered the government to provide its witness list earlier than scheduled.

However, there is a catch: Due to strict legal restrictions, Diddy will not be able to see the list himself.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled, as per AllHipHop, that the government must now reveal the identities of its witnesses and alleged victims by March 10, a week before it planned to release those names on March 21.

The list will be designated as "Attorney's Eyes Only," meaning only Diddy's legal team can review it.

The names of the witnesses would also be important in preparing their defense next to trial that is scheduled to begin in May, Diddy's lawyers claimed.

They have been pushing for this information for months, claiming they cannot adequately prepare without knowing who the government intends to call.

"The Government has the information, doesn't identify any logistical issues in turning it over earlier, and in fact plans to do so shortly," Judge Subramanian said in his ruling.

"On the other hand, Combs emphasizes that there is a tremendous volume of information that has and will be produced, and every day counts for preparation with trial two months away."

Diddy's Rare Victory

This ruling marks a rare win for Diddy, who has faced numerous legal challenges following his arrest last year on federal RICO and sex trafficking charges.

His legal team has criticized the government's reliance on anonymous accusers and claims that many allegations have been debunked.

While the government did not publicly oppose the release of the witness names, it initially resisted Diddy's motion to expedite the process. With this latest ruling, Diddy's attorneys can start planning their defense in anticipation of trial.

Despite this legal victory, Diddy remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Prosecutors successfully argued against his release on bail, citing concerns he might interfere with witnesses if granted freedom.

Diddy has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. His trial is scheduled to commence in May.