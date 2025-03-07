Paris Hilton is standing up for herself after facing criticism over her relationship with her daughter, London.

The socialite and entrepreneur responded to online backlash after posting a TikTok video of her 16-month-old exploring her purse collection.

While some fans found the moment endearing, others questioned Hilton's bond with her child, sparking a wave of negative comments.

Critics accused Hilton of having "no relationship" with her daughter, with some suggesting London appeared unfamiliar with her mother. One user wrote, "The child doesn't know her. Fact."

Another added, "Why do I feel like there is absolutely NO relationship between them?" The comments quickly gained traction, prompting Hilton to address the criticism directly, DailyMail said.

Hilton, 44, did not respond to every negative remark but replied to a supporter who reassured her she was doing well despite the negativity.

"Seriously, she is one year old, she is just learning to talk. Some people are just hateful individuals," Hilton wrote, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

She also expressed gratitude to another fan who called out the "unnecessary negativity" surrounding the situation.

In response to the ongoing debate, Hilton shared that the backlash has been 'hurtful' but reaffirmed her deep love and commitment to her children.

"My babies are my world, and I am with them every single day. I bring them around the world with me when I have to work," she explained.

London’s breaking into my purse collection already 😂 Love getting her opinions on my latest designs for my handbag collection 💅🏻👛 Shop now on Walmart: https://t.co/t3LlAwV4om pic.twitter.com/js3QEcAdDB — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) March 3, 2025

Paris Hilton Stands Firm Against Mom-Shaming Over Daughter London

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their daughter, London, via surrogate in November 2023.

Their first child, Phoenix, was also born via surrogate in January 2023. The couple has faced scrutiny before, particularly after Hilton admitted in a December 2023 episode of "Paris in Love" that she waited a month before changing Phoenix's diaper. She later clarified on social media that her comment was meant as a joke.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Hilton has taken a measured approach to parenting criticism. Earlier in 2024, she acknowledged advice from TikTok users who raised concerns about her children's car seat safety.

According to Page Six, rather than reacting defensively, she thanked them for their input and admitted she was still learning. "Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this," she said at the time. "No one is perfect."

Hilton's supporters continue to rally behind her, emphasizing that young children develop at different paces and that her interactions with London were entirely everyday.

One fan defended her, saying, "Some of you need to see other videos. These are Paris Hilton's children, and they adore their mother! So please stop with the negative comments!"