Rebecca Gayheart has filed to dismiss her divorce from actor Eric Dane, nearly seven years after initially seeking to end their marriage.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star submitted the legal documents on March 6, signaling a potential reconciliation with the "Grey's Anatomy" actor. A conference to resolve the matter is scheduled for March 10, according to court filings.

According to DailyNews, the couple, who married in 2004, first announced their split in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

Despite the divorce petition, Gayheart and Dane have maintained a close relationship, often seen together with their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

The parents have shared joint custody of their children, with both seeking equal legal and physical custody in their divorce filings.

Gayheart and Dane's Family Vacation Fuels Reconciliation Speculation

Rumors of a reunion began circulating in January 2023 when Gayheart and Dane were photographed holding hands during a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While these images sparked hope for reconciliation, the speculation cooled later in the year. In November, Eric was spotted dining with Priya Jain in Los Angeles, and further sightings of the two together in early 2024 fueled romance rumors, though neither party confirmed anything publicly, ENews said.

Rebecca and Eric's relationship has been under scrutiny, especially since their initial divorce filing, but the couple has remained dedicated to co-parenting their daughters.

In a recent interview, Gayheart shared an update on their children, expressing pride in how well they were adjusting to their family dynamic. "They are making it easy on me so far," she said, referring to her daughters. "But I should knock on some wood. Do we have any wood anywhere?"

Their eldest daughter, Billie, has also gained attention for her public appearances, including stepping onto the red carpet.

Gayheart praised her daughter's maturity, saying, "She's just a good girl, I have to say." Rebecca also shared how she returned to work after a decade-long break, noting that her kids were curious about her career. "I took a decade off from working to be home with my kids. They're like, 'But what do you do, mom?' And I'm like, 'OK, I need to show them what I do.'"