Former Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas was arrested following an altercation with her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano, who accused her of domestic violence after a dispute at her home.

Pappas and Stagliano, who share two children, finalized their divorce in June 2024 after a lengthy custody battle, during which they agreed not to consume alcohol around their children, US Weekly reported. On February 26, Stagliano's mother, Lynn Stagliano, claimed she smelled alcohol on Pappas' breath while picking up their son, Austin.

"When I arrived, I very clearly smelled alcohol on DeAnna's breath," Lynn Stagliano said, according to court documents obtained by the outlet. "This was not the first time I picked up Austin. My husband picks him up more."

Later that evening, Stagliano arrived at Pappas' home to pick up their daughter, Addison, which led to a confrontation in Pappas' garage.

Pappas alleged that Stagliano forcibly entered her garage, refused to leave and began taking items. She claims he then allegedly physically pushed her before she retreated inside and called the police.

"Stephen took his hands, grabbing me, and then forcefully shoved me. He pushed my back again. In fear that he would hurt me, I immediately went back inside the house and locked the door while I waited for the police to arrive," Pappas stated, according to court documents.

However, when officers arrived, Stagliano accused Pappas of being intoxicated and the aggressor in the altercation.

On February 27, Pappas was subsequently arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and released the same day on a $20,000 bond. She later submitted voluntary drug and alcohol tests, which she said came back negative.

Pappas has denied allegations that she has a drinking problem, calling them part of Stagliano's attempt to alienate their children from her. She has since filed a restraining order against Stagliano, requiring him to stay at least 100 yards away from her.

A court hearing is scheduled for later this month to address the restraining order and ongoing custody concerns.