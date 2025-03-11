Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital after she reportedly threw a handwritten note out of her assisted living facility window, pleading for help, as she continues her battle against court-ordered guardianship and dementia.

Williams, 60, has been under legal guardianship since May 2022, with her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, controlling her financial and medical decisions, as reported by People Magazine. Morrissey has stated that Williams suffers from frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, making her legally incapacitated.

However, Williams has repeatedly denied being cognitively impaired, likening her situation to imprisonment and alleging that she is being wrongfully confined in a memory care unit.

On the morning of March 10, Williams reportedly threw a note reading "Help! Wendy!!" from her fifth-floor window. Police responded to a welfare check at the facility around 11:15 a.m., finding Williams at her window waving and speaking on the phone.

The former host was later escorted out of the building by law enforcement and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The incident occurred just days before Williams was expected to make a highly anticipated return to television with an appearance on "The View," marking her first daytime TV presence since her talk show hiatus in 2021.

Williams' hospitalization has raised further concerns about her well-being and the conditions of her guardianship.

While Morrissey has maintained that Williams requires supervision, the former host continues to fight for her independence, with her legal team pushing for a new medical evaluation. The outcome of that assessment could determine whether Williams regains control over her own affairs or remains under court-ordered care.