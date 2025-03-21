Kim Kardashian has reportedly called for an emergency custody hearing following concerns about her ex-husband Kanye West's association with controversial figures Andrew and Tristan Tate.

As per People, Kardashian's decision came after she learned that the Tate brothers, who have faced serious criminal charges, would be present during West's scheduled visit with their daughter, North West.

The hearing was prompted by a recent incident where Kardashian abruptly ended North's visit with West after security informed her of the Tate brothers' impending arrival at the meeting location.

The Tates, who returned to the United States last month, as reported by TMZ, after being embroiled in allegations of sexual assault in both the U.K. and U.S., have not been convicted and maintain their innocence.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Custody Battle

Kardashian and West, who have three other children, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, met with their attorneys and a mediator on March 14.

During the meeting, they discussed not only North's safety but also the implications of West featuring their daughter and Sean "Diddy" Combs in his new single "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE."

Combs is currently detained in Brookly,n facing charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.

Over the past few weeks, West has been in the news for posting multiple antisemitic and homophobic statements on social media.

On March 19, he accused Kardashian and her family of sex trafficking children, referencing North's participation in a music video.

His comments were met with backlash, including a tweet from Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, who warned of the "ignorance and evil" in this kind of talk.

Kardashian was married to West for eight years before their 2022 divorce.

The custody war between the Kardashians and the West has been heating up. Given the recent controversies surrounding West and his associates, Kim is allegedly concerned about her children's well-being.