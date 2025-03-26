Pope Francis made a remarkable recovery after a serious health scare that had his medical team fearing the worst.

Following a 38-day hospital stay, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the lead doctor treating the 88-year-old pontiff, revealed that there was a moment when they thought he might not survive.

On February 28, Pope Francis suffered a severe breathing crisis, prompting doctors to make a critical decision.

"We needed to choose whether to stop and let him go or to push it and attempt with all possible drugs and treatments, taking the very high risk of damaging other organs," Alfieri said in a March 25 interview with Milan's "Corriere della Sera," per the Associated Press. "In the end, that is the path we chose."

Despite the high risks of kidney and bone marrow damage, the medical team moved forward with intensive treatments.

The decision was reinforced by Pope Francis' healthcare assistant, Massimiliano Strappetti, who urged, "Try everything, don't give up." The pontiff's body eventually responded, allowing his lung infection to improve, ENews said.

During his time in the hospital, the pope faced a second major health crisis. Three days after the initial episode, his condition worsened again, but doctors continued their treatments.

Dr. Alfieri noted that the prayers and support from around the world played a crucial role in his recovery. "In this case, the whole world was praying. I can say that twice the situation was lost, and then it happened like a miracle," he said.

Pope Francis Discharged After Health Scare, Begins Recovery at Vatican

Pope Francis, who had been admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection, was officially discharged on March 23. His release marked the beginning of at least two months of home recovery at the Vatican.

The pope has yet to make a public appearance since returning to the Apostolic Palace, but he previously expressed gratitude for the outpouring of concern.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health," he said in a voice note shared by the Vatican on March 6. "May God bless you and the Virgin protect you."

According to DailyMail, Dr. Alfieri also shared insights into the pope's state of mind during the ordeal. "Even when his condition worsened, he was fully conscious," the doctor said, recalling a moment when Pope Francis whispered, "It's bad," acknowledging the gravity of the situation. "He always realized everything, but I think his awareness also kept him alive."

Despite the challenges, Pope Francis maintained his well-known generosity. To show appreciation for the hospital staff who cared for him, he personally arranged a pizza meal for them.

As he recovers, questions remain about whether the pope will be able to maintain his busy schedule, including an upcoming meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Doctors have advised at least two months of rest, making it uncertain if he will be able to participate in Easter events.