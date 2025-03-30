SNL Brutally Roasts Hegseth and Signalgate in Cold Open

Saturday Night Live took on the week's inescapable political blunders, skewering the Trump administration's "Signalgate" scandal in its latest cold open.

The sketch imagined high school girls gossiping in a group chat—only to have Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (Andrew Dismukes) mistakenly join and casually leak classified military plans.

As the girls reacted in horror, Hegseth brushed it off, sending PDFs of nuclear submarine locations and calling the Yemen raid a "baller" move.

"Hey, I think you have the wrong group chat," they tell him. The character Hegseth speaks out loud as he types, "Lololol! Could you imagine if that actually happened?"

The chaos escalated when Vice President JD Vance (Bowen Yang) joined from Greenland, admitting he had no idea why he was there, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernández) attempted damage control by requesting the girls send their information to ICE. The skit ended with The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg (Mikey Day) revealing he had been in the chat all along.

During Weekend Update, Colin Jost mocked the real-life scandal. "This week, we learned our entire national security team has the texting skills of my Aunt Janet," he joked.