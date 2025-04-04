Bill Murray was caught in a viral video lashing out at a fan for allegedly stepping on his foot.

Murray was in New York City as part of a Q&A segment for his movie 'The Friend,' when a fan came up to him in the lobby of the theatre. In the clip, the unidentified man approached Murray before seemingly stepping on his heel. This, in turn, caused the actor to nearly fall to the ground.

Murray was visibly and audibly angry at this interaction and lashed out at the fan.

"Stop it! Stop it!" Murray said before heading toward the unidentified man.

"You attack me like that again, I'll step on your foot," Murray says while pointing his finger in the man's face.

"Don't do it again. That is physical assault what you just did," Murray yells at the fan.

Murray was then escorted away by members of his security team. Users on social media shared mixed reactions to the situation with some praising Murray for setting boundaries while others felt the actor had gone too far.

"Real tough guy with his security there," one user joked.

"He has a right to be mad," someone else shared.

"Personal space! Sheesh people," another added.

"Don't meet your heroes," a different X user suggested.

Murray's altercation with the fan came wasn't his only move this week to raise eyebrows.

The 'Caddyshack' actor sparked mixed reactions earlier this week after forcibly kissing Naomi Watts on 'Watch What Happens Live.'