Moo Deng is making a comeback after a photo of a baby hippo "wearing fishnets" has the internet talking about the most beloved pygmy hippopotamus again.

The photo, shared by @hopes_revenge, went viral on X on Wednesday. In it, a hippo (not actually Moo Deng) was seen wearing what appear to be fishnet stockings.

While we're pretty certain the hippo is not sporting tights in her habitat, that didn't stop social media users from hyping up the pretty lady.

Some users were baffled by the photo, with one asking why she was "in fishnet stockings."

"fishnets on a hippo? now i've seen everything," one X user mused.

Others jokingly offered explanations for the hippo's outfit choice.

"Moo Deng stopped getting attention for a couple months and now started an onlyfans," @t_kobs offered.

"Moo Deng hit tough times," @coopernicus01 quipped.

"Moo Deng is in her goth/punk era," a third added.

"bringing sexy back," @lapislagoons joked.

"Omg her fishnets are sickening..." @babystreetrat added.

The internet fell in love with the viral pygmy hippopotamus after she was born in July 2024 at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. Months later Moo Deng accurately predicted the results of the 2024 presidential election by selecting a fruit dish that read Donald Trump over another that read Kamala Harris.